New law changes eye exam requirements to renew driver licenses in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new law permanently allows Colorado residents 66 and older to renew their driver license or identification card online, and modified the eye exam requirements for Coloradans 21 and older.

Monday, the Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles announced the Driver's License Electronic Renewal By Seniors Act. The law ensures Colorado seniors have the permanent ability to renew online.

The new law also adjusts how to renew driver licenses online. Now, Coloradans older than 21 but younger than 80 must verify that they had an eye exam within one year before renewing their driver license online. Previously, residents had could use an eye exam within the last three years.

Coloradans older than 80 need to have a signed statement from an optometrist or ophthalmologist saying they had an eye exam within six months and the results of the exam. The statement will need to be uploaded as part of the online renewal application process.

This law also allows more people to sign a permit holder's drive time logs. Now, parents, guardians, or a responsible adult can sign drive logs even if they were not the person who signed the soon-to-be driver's affidavit of liability.

People concerned about an elder family member's ability to drive should email dor_mvhelpdesk@state.co.us for more information.

For more information on DMV online services, click here.