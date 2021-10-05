Several administrators suddenly ‘separated’ from Vista Ridge High School

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple administrators and one administrative secretary won't be returning to Vista Ridge High School, District 49 said in an email to parents this week, but the reason why isn't entirely clear yet.

The email confirms Assistant Principal Angela Duca, Assistant Principal Sarah Ricci, Athletic Director Brandon Monson and Building Administrative Secretary Tracy Sousa are no longer working at Vista Ridge High School but did not say why. The email says they have been "separated" from District 49.

In an email sent to parents, the district says interim administrators are in place to help until the district can fill the roles over the next few months.

13 Investigates reached out to a District 49 spokesperson, but we have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

