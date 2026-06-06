Skip to Content
Top Stories

Hot and dry weekend with temperatures in the 90s here in Southern Colorado

KRDO
By
Published 5:04 AM

We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with hot temperatures for most communities in the Pikes Peak Region. Highs will hover at or above 90 degrees, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening for the mountains. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s.

Sunday will bring us partly cloudy skies and even warmer temperatures. We will see highs in the lower 90s along the the I-25 Corridor. Temperatures could approach 100 degrees out on the Eastern Plains.

The hot and dry conditions will continue into the upcoming week with highs near 90 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. We do have daily chances of showers and storms, mostly up in the high country for most of the work week.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.