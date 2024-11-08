More Snow for Friday

TODAY: WEATHER ALERT DAY…Another round of moderate to possibly heavy snow with a few to several more inches of snow accumulation possible. High a little warmer in the mid 30s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Snow showers possible early then warming temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning then gradual clearing. High expected to be in the mid 40s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

SUNDAY, VETERANS DAY & TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 50s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.