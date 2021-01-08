Skip to Content
Colorado representatives praise, denounce Twitter ban of President Trump

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several of Colorado's representatives took to Twitter to react to the tech company's decision to ban President Donald Trump.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican and a staunch supporter of Trump, said tech companies "should not have such massive power over global discourse."

Boebert also changed her personal Twitter account icon to an image of President Trump.

Rep. Ken Buck tweeted at Twitter's CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey.

However, many Democratic Representatives remained silent on the issue. Instead, some Tweeted out their support of impeachment and invoking the 25th Amendment.

Senator Michael Bennet called on Pence:

Rep. Ed Perlmutter echoed Bennet's sentiments:

Zachary Aedo

Zach is a reporter for KRDO and Telemundo Surco. Learn more about Zach here.

