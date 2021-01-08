Colorado representatives praise, denounce Twitter ban of President Trump
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several of Colorado's representatives took to Twitter to react to the tech company's decision to ban President Donald Trump.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican and a staunch supporter of Trump, said tech companies "should not have such massive power over global discourse."
Boebert also changed her personal Twitter account icon to an image of President Trump.
Rep. Ken Buck tweeted at Twitter's CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey.
However, many Democratic Representatives remained silent on the issue. Instead, some Tweeted out their support of impeachment and invoking the 25th Amendment.
Senator Michael Bennet called on Pence:
Vice President Pence should invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office. Failing that, I will support any effort to impeach the president and uphold the rule of law.— Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) January 9, 2021
Rep. Ed Perlmutter echoed Bennet's sentiments:
It is clear the violence we saw this week was fomented by President Trump and his enablers.— Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) January 8, 2021
While the focus must remain on Jan. 20 and the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration, I am considering all constitutional options to remove Trump from office. https://t.co/VAhSXmfQp6
