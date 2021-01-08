Colorado representatives praise, denounce Twitter ban of President Trump

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several of Colorado's representatives took to Twitter to react to the tech company's decision to ban President Donald Trump.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican and a staunch supporter of Trump, said tech companies "should not have such massive power over global discourse."

By banning the duly elected President of the United States, Big Tech has declared they are more powerful than the will of the American people. Unelected tech oligarchs should not have such massive power over global discourse while enjoying little to no oversight/accountability. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 9, 2021

Boebert also changed her personal Twitter account icon to an image of President Trump.

Rep. Ken Buck tweeted at Twitter's CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Twitter turns a blind eye at Chinese propaganda and modern day slavery, but draws the line at the President of the United States’ tweets. https://t.co/5sMWB26DHE — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 8, 2021

However, many Democratic Representatives remained silent on the issue. Instead, some Tweeted out their support of impeachment and invoking the 25th Amendment.

Senator Michael Bennet called on Pence:

Vice President Pence should invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office. Failing that, I will support any effort to impeach the president and uphold the rule of law. — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) January 9, 2021

Rep. Ed Perlmutter echoed Bennet's sentiments: