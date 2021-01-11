Rep. Boebert fires back against calls for resignation after Capitol riot

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is firing back after critics and thousands of people on Twitter called for her resignation on Monday.

In a statement, Boebert denounced violent protests and condemned the actions of people who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.

"I denounced the violence over the summer just as I did the recent events at the Capitol," Boebert said. "I defended our Constitution and I always will. America will persevere because freedom always prevails."

However, the majority of her statement criticized Democrat lawmakers, accusing them of hypocrisy.

"Their hypocrisy is on full display with talks of impeachment, censure, and other ways to punish Republicans for false accusations of inciting the type of violence they have so frequently and transparently supported in the past," she said.

Thousands of people online have asked for Boebert to resign in the wake of Wednesday's riots in the nation's capital.

On the day that Congress gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory, the Republican congresswoman defended President Donald Trump's claims that there was election fraud. Several lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the president and his supporter's claims incited Wednesday's riot.

People in Pueblo called for Boebert's resignation as well in a rally on Friday. Local lawmakers and several organizations have said Boebert is partly to blame for the violent events on Wednesday.

Boebert has denounced these accusations and said Democrats and "Hollywood elites" have incited violence prior to the election.

Read Boebert's full statement below:

“We should take Democrats at their word when they say never let a crisis go to waste. Their hypocrisy is on full display with talks of impeachment, censure, and other ways to punish Republicans for false accusations of inciting the type of violence they have so frequently and transparently supported in the past.

And, once again, their false attacks go unchallenged. They accuse me of live-tweeting the Speaker’s presence after she had been safely removed from the Capitol, as if I was revealing some big secret, when in fact this removal was also being broadcast on TV. They act as if Republicans created objections to the Electoral College certification out of thin air, when it was Democrats who objected in 2001, 2005 and 2017. They act as though a reference to the founding of our country and the bravery of upholding our Constitutional oath is criminal, which says a whole lot more about them than it does about me or any other Republican.

The reality is that Joe Biden didn’t condemn Antifa when he had a chance to, Kamala Harris spent much of the summer helping those arrested for violent behavior post bail and get back on the streets as quickly as possible, and Speaker Pelosi encouraged uprisings all over the country. I denounced the violence over the summer just as I did the recent events at the Capitol. I defended our Constitution and I always will. America will persevere because freedom always prevails. But let’s get real—the far-left and their policies are causing harm to our country. I refuse to let their political machine write a narrative that millions of Americans know is false.”

Background:

For more than a decade, leading Democrats and Hollywood elites have encouraged mob violence to achieve their political goals. Several examples include but are not limited to: