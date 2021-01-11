Rep. Boebert fires back against calls for resignation after Capitol riot
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is firing back after critics and thousands of people on Twitter called for her resignation on Monday.
In a statement, Boebert denounced violent protests and condemned the actions of people who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.
"I denounced the violence over the summer just as I did the recent events at the Capitol," Boebert said. "I defended our Constitution and I always will. America will persevere because freedom always prevails."
However, the majority of her statement criticized Democrat lawmakers, accusing them of hypocrisy.
"Their hypocrisy is on full display with talks of impeachment, censure, and other ways to punish Republicans for false accusations of inciting the type of violence they have so frequently and transparently supported in the past," she said.
Thousands of people online have asked for Boebert to resign in the wake of Wednesday's riots in the nation's capital.
On the day that Congress gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory, the Republican congresswoman defended President Donald Trump's claims that there was election fraud. Several lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the president and his supporter's claims incited Wednesday's riot.
People in Pueblo called for Boebert's resignation as well in a rally on Friday. Local lawmakers and several organizations have said Boebert is partly to blame for the violent events on Wednesday.
Boebert has denounced these accusations and said Democrats and "Hollywood elites" have incited violence prior to the election.
Read Boebert's full statement below:
“We should take Democrats at their word when they say never let a crisis go to waste. Their hypocrisy is on full display with talks of impeachment, censure, and other ways to punish Republicans for false accusations of inciting the type of violence they have so frequently and transparently supported in the past.
And, once again, their false attacks go unchallenged. They accuse me of live-tweeting the Speaker’s presence after she had been safely removed from the Capitol, as if I was revealing some big secret, when in fact this removal was also being broadcast on TV. They act as if Republicans created objections to the Electoral College certification out of thin air, when it was Democrats who objected in 2001, 2005 and 2017. They act as though a reference to the founding of our country and the bravery of upholding our Constitutional oath is criminal, which says a whole lot more about them than it does about me or any other Republican.
The reality is that Joe Biden didn’t condemn Antifa when he had a chance to, Kamala Harris spent much of the summer helping those arrested for violent behavior post bail and get back on the streets as quickly as possible, and Speaker Pelosi encouraged uprisings all over the country. I denounced the violence over the summer just as I did the recent events at the Capitol. I defended our Constitution and I always will. America will persevere because freedom always prevails. But let’s get real—the far-left and their policies are causing harm to our country. I refuse to let their political machine write a narrative that millions of Americans know is false.”
Background:
For more than a decade, leading Democrats and Hollywood elites have encouraged mob violence to achieve their political goals. Several examples include but are not limited to:
- In 2008, President Obama said, “I need you to go out and talk to your friends and talk to your neighbors. I want you to talk to them whether they are independent or whether they are Republican. I want you to argue with them and get in their face.” Source
- In June 2018, Rep. Maxine Waters said, “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, at a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” Source
- In July 2018, Senator Cory Booker said, “That’s my call to action here. Please just don’t come here and then go home. Go to the Hill today…Please, get up in the face of some congresspeople.” Source
- In June of 2018, then Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be.” Source
- In 2017, Senator Tim Kaine said, "So, the way we get outside the bubble is we take advantage of this tremendous public outcry against the administration…What we've got to do is fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box, and now there's the momentum to be able to do this.” Source
- In August 2020, Rep. Ayanna Pressley said, “There needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives.” Source
- In March 2018, Joe Biden said, “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.” Source
- In February 2018, Donny Deutsch said, “People need to start taking to the streets. You know this is a dictator.” Source
- In October 2018, former Attorney General Eric Holder said, “If they go low, we kick them.” Source
- In October 2016, Robert Deniro said, “I’d like to punch him in the face.” Source
- In June 2017, Johnny Depp said, “When was the last time an actor assonated a President?” Source
- In September 2018, Carol Cooke said, “Where is John Wilkes Boothe when you need him?” Source
- In January 2017, Madonna said, “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” Source
- In October 2017, Rep. Maxine Waters said, “I will go and take Trump out tonight.” Source
- In August 2017, Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal said, “I hope Trump is assassinated!” Source"
Granted there have always been idle alarming threats thrown around but the fact still remains they were only threats only carried out now by the Republican Administration in full view of the whole world. No one threatened to have people killed at the Capital during an Election and then did it until now. Everyone of these people who pushed these rioters forward last Wednesday are guilty of this tragedy and it will be remembered in history as a FACTUAL occurrence. Americans will remember these Criminals you can take that to the bank.