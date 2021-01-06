Colorado representatives react to lockdown as pro-Trump protesters breach Capitol
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown after pro-Trump protestors breached into the building and are decrying the presidential election results.
Congress gathered Wednesday afternoon to formally certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory. However, at least 140 Republican members of the House of Representatives were expected to vote against counting the electoral votes on Jan. 6.
Meanwhile, thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. Capitol for a "Save America" rally. After several tense confrontations with police, some of the demonstrators were able to breach the building's grounds and storm inside.
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted that representatives are currently locked inside the House chamber.
Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck said people have the right to peacefully protest, but he denounced those who were "storming the US Capitol and attacking the brave men and women of the Capitol police."
Rep. Doug Lamborn emailed a statement to KRDO saying that he and his staff are safe.
"My staff and I are safe. I strongly condemn those individuals that have chosen to incite violence and have put our law enforcement in harm's way. Today is supposed to be a day of constitutional debate, not violence. This is not who we are as Americans," Lamborn said.
Demonstrators had been planning the Jan. 6 rally for several days and were encouraged by President Donald Trump to attend.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
