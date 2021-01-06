Colorado representatives react to lockdown as pro-Trump protesters breach Capitol

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown after pro-Trump protestors breached into the building and are decrying the presidential election results.

Congress gathered Wednesday afternoon to formally certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory. However, at least 140 Republican members of the House of Representatives were expected to vote against counting the electoral votes on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. Capitol for a "Save America" rally. After several tense confrontations with police, some of the demonstrators were able to breach the building's grounds and storm inside.

Watch ABC's livestream of the protests here:

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted that representatives are currently locked inside the House chamber.

We were locked in the House Chambers. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck said people have the right to peacefully protest, but he denounced those who were "storming the US Capitol and attacking the brave men and women of the Capitol police."

God bless the US Capitol Police.



Thank you for keeping us safe. https://t.co/5odrNJBBoJ — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 6, 2021

Rep. Doug Lamborn emailed a statement to KRDO saying that he and his staff are safe.

"My staff and I are safe. I strongly condemn those individuals that have chosen to incite violence and have put our law enforcement in harm's way. Today is supposed to be a day of constitutional debate, not violence. This is not who we are as Americans," Lamborn said.

Demonstrators had been planning the Jan. 6 rally for several days and were encouraged by President Donald Trump to attend.

I will be there. Historic day! https://t.co/k6LStsWpfy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.