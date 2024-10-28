The money behind the fight for recreational weed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On TV, your phone, social media, and in your mailbox, you've seen advertisements asking you to vote 'yes' and 'no' on Ballot Question 300, an issue concerning the sale of recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Safe Neighborhood Coalition paid for TV ads and texts urging you to vote against recreational marijuana sales.

City campaign finance records from September and October reveal an independent expenditure committee, Colorado Dawn, funneled more than $107,000 to the coalition.

KRDO13 Investigates found a non-profit under the same name is chaired by republican Steve Durham, who is on the state education board. Its vice chair is Senator Paul Lundeen of Monument.

Neither responded to our questions about the ballot measure.

But a spokesperson for Colorado Dawn says "recreational marijuana stores have negatively impacted Denver and it doesn't want Colorado Springs to make the same mistake."

On the other side of the issue, Citizens for Responsible Marijuana Regulation spent $51,413 in the same time period.

Native Roots Cannabis, a cannabis group that owns 21 medical and recreational marijuana stores throughout Colorado, is the top donor wanting to legalize recreational marijuana sales.

The cannabis group donated $350,000 and says passing it would create a regulated market that would curb youth use and black market sales along with bringing in more tax revenue.

In 2022, both sides spent millions of dollars combined in their efforts regarding the issue of recreational marijuana sales in the city.

Daniel Cole, a consultant for Colorado Dawn, gave KRDO13 Investigates the following statement: