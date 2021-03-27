Weekend Forecast

Weather

It's a great start to the weekend with sunshine and slightly cooler than normal temperatures for this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure is building in and setting up shop so warming temperatures and clear skies are sticking with us through Monday.

Highs on Sunday will rise into the 60s across the region and low 70s are going to be found in plenty of places on Monday. Monday will be the warmest day with windy conditions moving in ahead of our next cold front that is slated to hit the area Monday evening.

That cold front will drop temperatures 30 to 40 degrees by Tuesday and will usher in some snow for the area as well. It's a bit too early to talk specifics but Tuesday morning's commute could be a little tricky as some snow is expected.

After Tuesday, temperatures will warm and we will dry back out as we head into the end of the week.