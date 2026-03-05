Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team. Steve comes to Southern Colorado from Bismarck, North Dakota, where he served as a News Director. He's no stranger to Colorado. Steve has worked as a Meteorologist for TV stations in both Colorado Springs and Denver. His career in television spans more than 20 years. His career has taken him from stations in North Dakota, Nebraska, Alaska, Texas, Maine, California and once again back here to Colorado.

Steve graduated with a Bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Northridge. He also graduated with a Bachelor's in Meteorology from Mississippi State University, and also received his Master's in Geosciences from Mississippi State as well.

In his free time, Steve loves photography and taking pictures of the unique weather events in Colorado. He also likes hiking up in the high country and exploring all the good restaurants throughout Colorado.