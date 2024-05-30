Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

She is a Texas native who graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor's in Atmospheric Sciences and a minor in Oceanography. During her time at TAMU Effrage did newscasts for the local PBS Kids TV station, KAMU-TV, and local radio stations KTRL and KAMU-FM.

She was the lead researcher and got to lead a team on a project that was presented at the American Meteorological Society Conference in 2020. The research was on the Correlation Between Lightning Activity and Precipitation using Hurricane Harvey, Tropical Storm Imelda, and a major 2019 flooding event that occurred in Houston, Texas as case studies.

After graduation from Texas A&M, Effrage permanently left Texas for the first time getting a job in the mid-west as a Weekend Meteorologist. There she got to forecast for severe weather, snow, heat, and all the other weather phenomena that affect the mid-west. She got to do a weather special and do some reporting on top of her weather duties.

One of her biggest accomplishments was going viral in 2021 for having a live on-camera reaction to the Texas A&M vs Alabama game while she was in the middle of doing her forecast. Her video was played nationally and internationally. She's a huge Aggie fan and is very proud to be an alumnus of the university.

Being from Dallas she's a huge Mavericks fan, MFFL, but not so much of a Cowboys fan so your insults will not offend her, Bronco fans. In her free time she enjoys music, TV, food, sports, and traveling.

She can be reached at effrage.davis@krdo.com