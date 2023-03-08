Julia Donovan is a Massachusetts native and Suffolk University alum with a passion for nature, storytelling, and connecting with the community.

She worked as a writer at multiple news stations in Boston before starting her on-air career as a reporter at KRDO in 2019.

After a brief break from the industry to share car crash survivors’ stories and advocate for their justice at a major Colorado law firm, she’s now back at NewsChannel 13 hoping to help keep people safe out in the elements.

She enjoys hiking with her dog, Hershey, writing songs, and spending quality time with friends and family.