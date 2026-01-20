Sara McCoy joins KRDO13 from California, where she covered the climate of the Northern Sierra Mountains and the popular ski destination Mount Shasta. Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

She is originally from a small town in Minnesota, where she got used to extremely cold conditions while she grew up playing ice hockey.

Now, Sara can be found either on-air discussing the weather or enjoying Colorado's beautiful landscape as a proficient skier and hiker. She is also a dog mom to a French bulldog.