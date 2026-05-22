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Tracking more storms on Friday afternoon and evening with a warmer weekend

KRDO
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today at 5:48 AM
Published 3:51 AM

Today we will see a nice start to your Friday, with partly cloudy skies. The clouds will be on the increase as we head into the afternoon hours. We do have a chance of some afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The storms that do develop should not become severe. We will see highs in the low to mid 60s. Our rainfall chances will diminish as we head into the overnight hours, with lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday will bring us partly cloudy skies with just a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be warmer, generally in the upper 60s.

We can expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday, with much warmer temperatures. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s with warmer temps out on the Eastern Plains.

Memorial day should be a nice day here along the Pikes Peak Region. It will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s for communities along the I-25 Corridor. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening, with most areas remaining on the dry and sunny side.

Tuesday will bring us a better chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid 70s, with mostly cloudy skies.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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