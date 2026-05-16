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Meet Pepper! The HSPPR Pet of the week

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Published 8:01 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Pepper is an almost twelve-year-old black & white Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray.

She is a sweet senior girl who will need a little extra time and patience as Pepper adjusts to her new home. A quiet room will help her feel safe while she settles in, and once comfortable, she has started to show her gentle side by accepting soft head pets and chin scratches. Pepper is looking for a calm, loving home where she can continue building trust at her own pace.

Pepper’s adoption fee is free this week and she will still go home with her vaccinations, a voucher for a vet exam, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

You can see all the other cats, dogs, and small animals available for adoption at HSPPR.org or stop by the shelter at 610 Abbot Lane to visit Pepper today.

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Marina Garcia

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