KRDO’s Thursday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Milo is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! He is a four-year-old white & brown tiger Domestic Longhair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Milo is a big, fluffy boy with a gentle heart and a soft, cuddly side once he feels comfortable.

· He can be a little nervous around new people and unfamiliar situations, so he will need patience and time to adjust to his new home.

· Milo would thrive in a calm, peaceful household where he can settle in at his own pace.

· Once he feels safe, his sweet personality really begins to shine and he enjoys being close with his people.

· According to his previous home, Milo is a loving and cuddly companion with those he trusts most.

· He enjoys having his own space and would prefer to be the only cat in the home.

· A mature, quiet environment will help Milo feel secure and allow him to blossom into an affectionate companion. Want to know more about Milo? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.