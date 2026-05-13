KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Jackson is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a six-year-old black and white Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Jackson is a shy boy who would love a quiet, calm home where he can settle in at his own pace.

· He can be very nervous at first and prefers to come to people on his own terms as he builds trust.

· Jackson enjoys relaxing in his cubby, quietly watching the world go by from the comfort of his safe spot.

· Once he feels comfortable, he’ll reward his people with soft little meows to ask for attention.

· He loves head scratches and will happily lean in and stretch out for chin rubs too.

· Jackson is also known for having the best “elevator butt” in town, proudly lifting it sky-high whenever he gets scratches he approves of.

· He has experience living with other cats and has done well sharing his space with feline companions.

· With patience, understanding, and a peaceful environment, Jackson will blossom into a sweet and quietly affectionate companion.

Want to know more about Jackson? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.