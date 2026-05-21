KRDO’S Thursday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Leopold is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! He is a six-year-old black and white tuxedo Domestic Longhair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Leopold is a sweet and silly tuxedo cat who always looks dressed for a formal occasion.

· Like any distinguished gentleman, Leopold prefers the finer things in life, especially tall cat trees and high window perches where he can supervise the world below.

· He’s a curious boy who will happily chirp down from his favorite lookout spot to say hello to his people.

· Leopold is social and friendly, and he enjoys petting and gentle ear scratches from the people he trusts.

· He can become overstimulated if held too long or if his stomach is touched, so he would do best with a family that understands and respects his boundaries.

· With the right balance of affection and independence, Leopold makes a wonderful companion for someone looking for an adult cat with personality and charm.

· If your home is missing a well-dressed window watcher with a lot to say, Leopold may be the perfect fit. Want to know more about Leopold? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.