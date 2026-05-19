KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Forrest is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old brown and white Australian Cattle dog mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Forrest is a young, energetic boy who is always ready for fun, playtime, and new adventures.

· He enjoys working for treats and already knows the cue “sit.”

· Forrest can be a little shy at first, but his curious personality helps him warm up quickly to new people and experiences.

· Since he came in as a stray, his history with kids, cats, and dogs is unknown.

· While at the shelter, Forrest has shown social interest in other dogs and may enjoy a canine companion with proper introductions.

· Slow introductions and thoughtful management will help set Forrest up for success as he adjusts to a new home.

· With his playful energy and eagerness to learn, Forrest is ready to grow into a fun and loyal companion.

Want to know more about Forrest? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.