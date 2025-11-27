Local Thanksgiving feasts offer food and community to those in need

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - It's a story we've seen time and time again this past week, but it's always one worthy of reporting.

With the holiday spirit in mind, non-profits and community organizations in Southern Colorado lent a helping hand to make sure those in need were able to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with their community and a full belly.

It's a story that's Absolutely Colorado.

The Salvation Army partnered with Fort Carson to help cook their Thanksgiving meals. Preparing that much food for 4 feasts in El Paso and Teller County is no easy feat.

"Fort Carson is the one that actually cooks our Thanksgiving meal for us. They have the capacity to do all our 300 turkeys," Jorge Grandados, the Food Director for the Salvation Army, said.

"Without their support, this Thanksgiving meal cannot happen in our community, so we are very grateful and blessed to have them."

A similar feat will be repeated on Christmas Day.

In Downtown Colorado Springs, another Thanksgiving feast was held with community support at the top of mind. His Urban Presence Ministries hosted this one.

Pastor Ed Aldrich said their feast was held for anyone in need, or anyone who was in the community who just needed a meal, or just a community to share it with.

"There are a lot of places that feed [people] on Thanksgiving, but one of the things we wanted was a place for people to connect. So we have volunteers that their whole job is to just sit down and talk to people, get to know them," Aldrich said.

This is their 13th year hosting a community Thanksgiving. It first started as an open invitation for anyone to join their dinner table and has grown into a big community event.