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Trump rushed off stage after possible shots fired at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Agents draw their guns after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images) Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
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Agents draw their guns after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images) Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
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today at 7:03 PM
Published 7:04 PM

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump was swiftly escorted off the stage by Secret Service after possible shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

Vice President JD Vance and members of Trump’s Cabinet who were also in attendance were also rushed out.

A source told CNN that Trump is safe. According to an administration official, Cabinet members are OK as well.

Several US Secret Service agents yelled, “shots fired” at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner, according to pool reports.

One agent announced a shooter was in custody over the radio, the pool said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

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