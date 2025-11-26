Springs Rescue Mission holds annual Thanksgiving banquet

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a story that's Absolutely Colorado, one local non-profit is once again pulling out all the stops to help the less fortunate this Thanksgiving.

The Springs Rescue Mission held its annual Thanksgiving banquet downtown on Wednesday.

The banquet was open to the public and provided a traditional Thanksgiving meal to those in need.

Springs Rescue Mission CEO Travis Williams tells us that this event is far more than about feeding those in need. He says it shows how much the Colorado Springs community cares for one another.

"This is not just a Springs Rescue Mission thing," he said. "This is a community thing, and this is what it looks like when community steps up, when we love just a little bit bigger, when we multiply hope, and everybody in this community lives their fullest life."

On top of the Thanksgiving meal, the rescue mission also provided complimentary winter essentials to help people stay warm during the winter months.

According to the non-profit, between this banquet and their Thanksgiving meal at Nueva Vida Church, they plan to serve over 15 hundred people in need.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.