Manhunt ends in arrest of child rape suspect who’d been on the run for 4 years

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S. Marshals' manhunt of Paul Sandoval has come to an end.

The Marshals say Sunday's arrest ended a five-day manhunt and a four-year run evading law enforcement for Sandoval.

The Alamosa Sheriff's Office says Sandoval is charged with:

Sexual Assault on a Child — Felony 3

Sexual Assault on a Child, Pattern of Abuse — Felony 3

False Imprisonment — Misdemeanor 2

Child Abuse, Knowingly or Recklessly — Felony 2

The Marshals say Sandoval was being sought by law enforcement since March of 2021. On March 15, 2021, Sandoval allegedly tied up an 8-year-old girl with rope and violently raped her in a shed on his property. Four days later, a warrant was issued, and Sandoval fled into the mountains.

It wasn't until late August of 2025 that anyone saw him again. The Marshals Service says he was identified after breaking into a vehicle and a house in Alamosa County. Further surveillance devices from the Marshals and the Alamosa Sheriff's Office spotted him in the area carrying a rifle.

It wasn't just the Marshals and the Alamosa Sheriff's Office working on this manhunt. A team of over 70 law enforcement officers from 13 different agencies, from as far away as Larimer County, helped out.

“We want to express our gratitude and thanks to the U.S. Marshals Service and all of the other agencies involved that came to assist in this manhunt. We couldn’t have done it without their help,” said Alamosa County Sheriff Robert Jackson.

Sandoval is currently being held on $75,000 bond, cash, or surety.