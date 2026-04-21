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Tracking nice day ahead of unsettled weather

what to expect
KRDO
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Published 3:57 AM

TODAY: We're mostly dry along and east of I-25 with highs in the 70s and 80s and breezy winds again. We're tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms across the High Country this afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED: Expect widespread fire danger Wednesday due to 30-50 MPH gusts and mostly dry conditions ahead of a cold front dropping temps to the 60s and 70s Thursday. We stay cooler with overnight lows around freezing and increased precipitation chances from the end of the work week into the weekend. We're tracking rain and snow chances starting Friday. We'll keep you updated on timing and impacts as we get closer!

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Julia Donovan

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