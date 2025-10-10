U.S. Marshals leading active manhunt for child rape suspect on Blanca Peak

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S. Marshals and Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) are currently conducting a large-scale manhunt for fugitive Paul Sandoval near Blanca Peak in Southeastern Colorado, for felony sexual assault of a child and other charges.

Photo of Paul Sandoval, Courtesy: U.S. Marshals

U.S. Marshals report that in 2021, Sandoval was asked to babysit his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter. While the daughter was asleep, Sandoval allegedly "tied her up with a rope and violently raped her in a shed on the property."

According to law enforcement, once Sandoval learned of the warrant in 2021, he disappeared into the mountains. The U.S. Marshals say they believe he is hiding along trails near Blanca Peak and has a weapon.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information to call 911 if in the Alamosa or Blanca area, the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office, or submit a tip to the U.S. Marshals at www.usmarshals.gov/tips or by calling 1-877-WANTED2.

Hikers and hunters should expect to see a large law enforcement presence in the area. Deputies advise that you do not approach Sandoval and to call 911 immediately.

Below is further information provided by the U.S. Marshals:

