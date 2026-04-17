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Man arrested for attempted murder following late-night shooting in Pueblo

Pueblo Police Department
By
New
Published 3:06 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old male for attempted murder after a shooting on April 15 near the 4200 block of Dillon Drive.

Police say around 11 p.m., they received reports of a shooting, and when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim allegedly told police that he and the suspect, identified as Antoni Sandoval, were in an argument when Sandoval allegedly shot the victim. Police say the victim returned fire, and the suspect left the scene and called police from a different location.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, says police.

Antoni Sandoval was arrested and charged with attempted 1st degree murder, confirms law enforcement.

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