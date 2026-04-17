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No suspects in custody after overnight armed carjacking

MGN
By
Updated
today at 5:23 AM
Published 5:05 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say they are still searching for a pair of armed carjacking suspects who eluded them overnight.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), an officer was on patrol on Tejon Street at approximately 12:41 a.m. on April 17 when he was flagged down by a witness. The witness told the officer about an in-progress motor vehicle theft. The officer attempted to stop the car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, but the driver managed to get away. The officer did not engage in a high-speed pursuit, in line with department policy.

CSPD says following further investigation, officers discovered that the two suspects were armed with handguns.

A short time later, CSPD says officers tracked down the stolen Jeep and attempted to pursue it once more. Once the second chase was also deemed unsafe to the community, officers disengaged their pursuit again.

CSPD says it later notified Colorado State Patrol (CSP) of the pursuit. CSP tracked down the stolen Jeep sometime later, but was unable to locate the suspects.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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