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DUI suspect arrested for hit-and-run in Pueblo

Pueblo Police Department
By
New
Published 3:18 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a 22-year-old male for a hit-and-run accident on April 17 near the 1500 block of Zuni Road.

Police arrested Zachariah Pino after they say he drove through a fence and hit a vehicle around 2:43 a.m., causing significant damage. According to law enforcement, while searching for Pino, a victim called and said he was following the suspect.

PPD says Pino parked in a driveway in the 1700 block of Horseshoe Drive, where he was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, driving under the influence, careless driving, and hit and run - unattended vehicle.

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Abby Smith

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