One step at a time: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's more than a walk for many at Memorial Park on Saturday.

"What Alzheimer's does is it changes your life," Richard Helstein said at the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's. Helstein lost his wife, Sue, to Alzheimer's.

Helstein said that despite his wife's diagnosis, she never let the disease define her by taking up hobbies like dancing until she couldn't anymore. While Sue is gone, Helstein says he's thankful for his family and the community that comes together during events like the Alzheimer's walk on Saturday.

"There's a feeling that Sue is looking down, is seeing all of these things, and is smiling at the love from this particular family," Helstein said.

A significant community came together this weekend, with the Alzheimer's Association reporting that they raised $200,000 at the walk, which is 60% of their $330,000 goal. To learn more or make a donation, visit their website.