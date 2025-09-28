Skip to Content
Top Stories

One step at a time: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
Published 7:10 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's more than a walk for many at Memorial Park on Saturday.

"What Alzheimer's does is it changes your life," Richard Helstein said at the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's. Helstein lost his wife, Sue, to Alzheimer's.

Helstein said that despite his wife's diagnosis, she never let the disease define her by taking up hobbies like dancing until she couldn't anymore. While Sue is gone, Helstein says he's thankful for his family and the community that comes together during events like the Alzheimer's walk on Saturday.

"There's a feeling that Sue is looking down, is seeing all of these things, and is smiling at the love from this particular family," Helstein said.

A significant community came together this weekend, with the Alzheimer's Association reporting that they raised $200,000 at the walk, which is 60% of their $330,000 goal. To learn more or make a donation, visit their website.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.