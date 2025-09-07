Dog rescued from fourteener in Chaffee County for the second time this year

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Mt. Princeton is proving not to be pup-friendly. This weekend marked the second time this year search and rescue has had to take a dog off the +14,000ft Chaffee County Mountain.

The North Chaffee County Search and Rescue posted these pictures on social media. The rescue team says they got the call at 2:38 PM and reached the Pup-ject at 4:36 PM. The team says the dog needed first aid for his paws, which is why they are taped up in the pictures above.

This is a cautionary tail for all dog owners; Do your research before you go hiking!

