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WEATHER ALERT: Tracking slick roads, low visibility & gusty winds!

what to expect
KRDO
By
New
Published 5:40 AM

TODAY: Roads will be slick and visibility will be low for the Wednesday morning commute through the Palmer Divide - avoid if possible! We're expecting heavy snowfall through the morning. 20-30 MPH gusts are possible for most of the day. Highs are only forecasted to reach the 30s and 40s in lower lying areas. Only a few showers linger for the evening commute, but I-25 will likely still be slick from the early accumulations.

EXTENDED: It's a frigid wakeup Thursday with early morning temps below freezing causing icy roads, but we rebound nicely with highs in the 60s and 70s and drying conditions. We stay warm through the weekend but afternoon and evening rain showers return Saturday and Sunday.

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Julia Donovan

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