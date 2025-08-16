Manitou Police searching for persons of interest, information, after assault at Cog Railway

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs Police Department is searching for suspects and information after an employee at the Pikes Peak Cog Railway was assaulted in the parking lot.

Image provided by the Manitou Springs Police Department.

Manitou Springs Police are looking for these two people as persons of interest in the assault. The man is described as white, middle-aged, with facial hair, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, navy shorts, a backpack, and a white hat with navy blue or black accents. The woman is described as having dark brown or black hair and was last seen wearing a grey or white top, blue shorts, a backpack, and a white and grey hat.

Police say the incident happened just after noon on Saturday. The Cog Railway staffer's condition is unknown, but they were receiving treatment from the fire department at the scene of the incident.

MSPD is requesting that anyone who witnessed the incident, who may have information, or who may have video footage, contact El Paso County Dispatch at 719-390-5555.

The police department wants to remind the public that the two individuals' pictures are presumed innocent until proven guilty