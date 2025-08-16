Skip to Content
Top Stories

Manitou Police searching for persons of interest, information, after assault at Cog Railway

Manitou Springs Police
By
today at 4:52 PM
Published 4:51 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs Police Department is searching for suspects and information after an employee at the Pikes Peak Cog Railway was assaulted in the parking lot.

Image provided by the Manitou Springs Police Department.

Manitou Springs Police are looking for these two people as persons of interest in the assault. The man is described as white, middle-aged, with facial hair, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, navy shorts, a backpack, and a white hat with navy blue or black accents. The woman is described as having dark brown or black hair and was last seen wearing a grey or white top, blue shorts, a backpack, and a white and grey hat.

Police say the incident happened just after noon on Saturday. The Cog Railway staffer's condition is unknown, but they were receiving treatment from the fire department at the scene of the incident.

MSPD is requesting that anyone who witnessed the incident, who may have information, or who may have video footage, contact El Paso County Dispatch at 719-390-5555.

The police department wants to remind the public that the two individuals' pictures are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.