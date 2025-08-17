Cog Railway employee in critical condition; locals concerned

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On August 16th, police say an employee of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway was beaten in the parking lot, located at 515 Ruxton Avenue, sending them to the hospital in critical condition.

We spoke with neighbors, and they say they haven't seen anything like this in decades.

One family told us they have lived in their home for thirty years, and for other homeowners, it has been even longer, making the community very tight-knit.

"It’s just very worrisome to hear something that violent and actually occurring in the daytime, you would expect something at night, but in the broad daylight, that's very concerning," says Byron Bell. "When something like that gets brought to light, it just caught me off guard."

Bell says he and his family are now staying on their toes, thinking twice before walking towards the cog rail.

Manitou Springs Police Department says two persons of interest in the case have been located, but no arrests have been made, and the assault is still being investigated. They say the employee is still in the hospital tonight and is in critical condition.

FURTHER COVERAGE: Persons of interest identified after assault at Cog Railway, victim in critical condition

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.