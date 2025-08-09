Skip to Content
Dogs rescued from fourteener in San Isabel National Forest

Chaffee County Search and Rescue North
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple pups were poorly positioned up on Mt. Princeton, so members of Chaffee County Search and Rescue North embarked on a long rescue mission.

On social media, the search and rescue team stated that animal rescues aren't part of their protocol, but multiple animal lovers on their volunteer team jumped right in when they received the rescue call at 3:45 p.m.

In total, the rescue took seven hours. It's not clear how many dogs needed rescuing, but several teams did come out to assist in carrying the dogs down the 14,000-foot mountain.

