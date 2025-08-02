NBA Champion Derrick White coaches up Colorado Springs youth at basketball camp

Skip to Content
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The best basketball player in the history of the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (UCCS) was coaching up the local youth in the same city where he launched his basketball career.

Current Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White teamed up with the Hillsdale Collection to teach nearly 100 middle and high school basketball players.

"This is a great way [for kids] to get out here and play basketball and just meet new people and have fun while doing it," said White.

Admittedly, not every kid who attended the basketball camp will end up playing on an NBA or college basketball team, but White hopes the kids saw at the camp that they're able to accomplish big things on and off the court.

“As someone who grew up in Colorado, I know how much it means to see someone who looks like you who’s been where you’ve been, come back and give back,” White said. “I want Hillside youth to believe big things are possible on and off the basketball court.”

