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Uniformados siguen buscando al responsable del acto de furia tras el volante en Colorado Springs

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Updated
today at 3:15 PM
Published 3:01 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Estamos siguiendo más información sobre el incidente de furia tras del volante que ocurrió en Colorado Springs. El incidente fue capturado en video y se puede escuchar como los disparos cerca de la bulevar Union comenzaron alrededor de las 8 de la noche el sábado 30 de mayo. 

La policía confirmo que fue un incidente de furia tras el volante y la víctima se espera sobreviva. Sienna Bratu vive cerca del centro paralímpico de Colorado Springs, ella nos cuenta que estaba sentada en su sala cuando escucho como los disparos comenzaron.  

Al momento los policías de Colorado Springs dicen que no hay mucha información y que siguen buscando al sospechoso.

Por lo tanto, le piden a los residentes que si usted sabe algo, favor de contactar al departamento inmediatamente.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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