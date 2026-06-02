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Noticias Locales

Nueva estafa de secuestro usa la inteligencia artificial para asustar a sus víctimas

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Updated
today at 3:16 PM
Published 3:08 PM

NACIONAL, (KTLO)--Hay una nueva estafa que esta circulando y lamentablemente mucha de la comunidad hispana ha sido víctima de esta.

Imagínese recibir una llamada telefónica y escuchar la voz de un ser querido al otro lado suplicando por ayuda. Luego según esto los que secuestraron a su ser querido piden dinero.

 Se trata de una estafa que graba la vos de sus seres queridos y la manipula con inteligencia artificial.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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