Colo. Springs Mayor skirts FBI probe questions, says he can’t comment on active investigations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade held his final monthly press briefing of the year. After going though 2024 highlights and 2025 goals, he opened the floor to questions where KRDO13 took the opportunity to ask about the recent "hate crime hoax" controversy.

During the press conference, KRDO13's Heather Skold asked Mayor Mobolade about recent allegations he faces from a conservative outlet. The Daily Wire, citing an unnamed FBI source, claimed the Mayor lied to the FBI.

The steaming allegations stem from the indictment of three people who allegedly staged a hate crime, presumably to win the election in Mobolade's favor.

Questions arose after the suspects' indictment showed Mayor Mobolade communicated with one of the suspects, but the Mayor has continued to affirm to media outlets that he had no involvement in the alleged hoax.

During Thursday's press conference, KRDO13 asked the mayor if he regretted waiting so long to address allegations that he lied to the FBI, as well as his message to constituents.

"I was clear in respect to the rule of law, and the legal process. I hold that in high regard. And in the same way, like most of our community members who want to see justice brought to our community," said Mayor Mobolade. "And to do that, we need to respect the law. So, I waited to ensure that I was not tampering with an active case."

Allegations (which KRDO13 has been unable to independently confirm) that Mobolade lied to the FBI started on Nov. 21 after a Daily Wire article. Mayor Mobolade took to Facebook to finally address the allegations two weeks later on Dec. 6. That post is below.

"Three people have been indicted. It's a serious matter," Mayor Mobolade added during Thursday's press conference. "This has had impacts to my family. Major impacts. I believe that's more important than just two weeks of addressing the media."

During the press conference, Mayor Mobolade was asked a variety of questions regarding the allegations, most of which Mobolade replied either that the media has access to the same information he does, or that he can't comment on active investigations.

KRDO13 was cut off from asking questions multiple times during the press conference.

Mayor Mobolade has also continued to affirm that he and his family are victims of a hate crime.

"I am communicating with the US Attorney's Office, in fact, as of yesterday, as I'm a victim," said the mayor. "And so, they keep close tabs with me, inform me every step of the way."

As of right now, none of the three suspects in the case have been charged with a hate crime. Instead, main suspect Derrick Bernard faces one count of "Conspiracy to Commit Offense or to Defraud the United States," and one count of "Using Instrumentalities of Interstate Commerce to Maliciously Convey False Information to Intimidate Someone by Means of Fire."

Mayor Mobolade would not say whether he would be testifying in the case, which is set for trial in January.