Court documents: Colorado Springs Mayor communicated with hate crime hoax suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- Newly-filed federal court documents outline a Facebook message, texts, and a call between Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade and suspect Derrick Patrick Bernard, prior to an alleged hate crime hoax that was planned to influence the mayoral runoff election.

According to the court documents, Bernard sent Mobolade a Facebook message on April 13, 2023 -- ten days before a burning cross was set before Mobolade's campaign sign, which was spray painted with the "n" word.

The Facebook message from Bernard read: “I know it’s crunch time sir but look . . . I spoke with some of my friends in other places and theirs [sic] a plot amidst . . . I’m mobilizing my squadron in defense and for the final push. Black ops style big brother. The klan cannot be allowed to run this city again.”

April 23, Bernard texted Mobolade, "I guarantee the finish.”

The court documents conclude that the April 23 message from Bernard was written "in response to a message about needing support to get to the 'finish line' of the mayoral election."

It was also that day that a video of the burning cross and defaced campaign sign was emailed to the Mobolade campaign, as well as media outlets.

On April 25, Bernard texted "Brother some foul stuff came up I’m [sic] our email. I’m not about to play with racist cowards brother.”

During a fourth contact from Bernard, on April 26 at 10:55 p.m., a five-minute phone conversation transpired with Mobolade.

A fifth contact, a text from Bernard on May 16, the day Yemi Mobolade won the run-off election for Colorado Springs Mayor, “sir . . . time upon us all, and we got you through it all brother,” “Well done again . . . I have the info you requested before. Another time though, we’ll handle business.”

Bernard, along with Ashely Blackcloud and Deanna West, were indicted by a federal grand jury for maliciously conveying false information about a threat made by means of fire.

Mayor Mobolade responded Thursday evening, via a city spokeswoman:

"That incident during my campaign led to a very traumatic time for my family, my campaign team, and our community. My knowledge and interaction with Bernard was as a local media personality, and I was not aware at the time that he was suspected of this crime. I appreciate local and federal law enforcement's work in pursuing justice and sending a message that we will not tolerate such reprehensible behavior."

