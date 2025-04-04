WEATHER ALERT: Snow Showers; Winter Storm Warning Las Animas & Huerfano Counties

WEATHER ALERT for snow, especially western Las Animas and Huerfano Counties.

TODAY: Variably cloudy with snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. WINTER STORM WARNING for Las Animas and Huerfano Counties with heavy accumulations possible. For the rest of the area, accumulations through Saturday morning up to 1"-2" snow possible for Colorado Springs with more across the Palmer Divide and into the high country. Breezy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Snow showers, additional accumulations possible, especially along the Palmer Divide into the high country.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with morning snow showers possible. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with warmer highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.