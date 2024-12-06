‘I did not lie to the FBI’: Colorado Springs mayor addresses allegations against him

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Mayor Yemi Mobolade took to Facebook to denounce recent allegations against him.

Last month, a report emerged from a media outlet alleging he lied to the FBI after an alleged hate crime hoax.

Three people were arrested after they allegedly staged a hate crime, presumably to influence the mayoral election in Mobolade's favor.

Court documents show Mobolade communicated with one of the people arrested prior to the alleged hoax.

"I had no knowledge, warning, or involvement in this crime," said Mobolade on Friday.

The story really heated up recently when the conservative media outlet, The Daily Wire, cited an anonymous FBI source, claiming that the mayor lied to agents investigating the alleged hoax; claims that KRDO13 is still trying to verify.

Now, Mayor Mobolade has addressed those allegations directly saying, point blank, "I did not lie to the FBI."

"Because I respect the judicial process, and this remains an active case, I have intentionally not engaged with the gossip and fallen into political rhetoric," said Mobolade in a Facebook livestream on Friday. "I have also been seeking legal counsel so that I don't unintentionally jeopardize the prosecution."

Mayor Mobolade concluded his livestream with a shaky voice, presumably emotionally, saying "Happy holidays and may God bless you all. God bless the great city of Colorado Springs. And may God bless these United States of America."