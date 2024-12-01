Volunteers clean up America the Beautiful Park, getting rid of plastic in our water system

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One group is working to keep plastic out of our water. Volunteers with Asez Wao worked with the city of Colorado Springs to help get rid of plastics in our environment.

On Sunday they were at America the Beautiful Park raising awareness of the importance of cleaning up our waterways while putting their words into action by cleaning up the park.

"The water system that flows through America the Beautiful Park, that stream goes all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. So when you clean the north of the stream, you're able to actually clean the whole stream that goes down," Alexis, an Asez Wao activist told KRDO13.

This is the group's last scheduled clean-up of the year, but they hope work like this inspires people to take part in their community and be a good neighbor to those who share our waterways.