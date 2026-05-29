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Weather

Heading into a warm weekend

KRDO
By
today at 3:50 PM
Published 3:46 PM

Today: Showers have wrapped up for El Paso County. However, the border to Kansas over the eastern plains will still get some thunderstorms around 5 p.m. Southern Colorado stays mostly clear through the overnight hours as it heads into a warm weekend

Tomorrow: Temperatures warm to the 60s already by 9 a.m. and nearly hit 70 by 10 a.m. for Colorado Springs. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s for El Paso County but warm into the 80s once again for Pueblo County. 20 mph gusts are likely after 4 p.m. area-wide.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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