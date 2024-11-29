Colorado Avalanche Information Center says avalanche danger is ‘considerable’ following snowfall

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) says avalanche danger is "considerable" this weekend, with much of the state under a Special Avalanche Advisory.

According to CAIC, a skier triggered a large avalanche near Beaver Creek from 200 feet away. Officials say "it broke to the ground and sympathetically triggered an avalanche on the adjacent slope."

Before and after photos of that avalanche can be found below:

CAIC says similar situations are happening across the state.

You can check the latest information on avalanche advisories by clicking here.