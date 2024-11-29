Skip to Content
Top Stories

Colorado Avalanche Information Center says avalanche danger is ‘considerable’ following snowfall

CAIC
By
today at 3:44 PM
Published 3:35 PM

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) says avalanche danger is "considerable" this weekend, with much of the state under a Special Avalanche Advisory.

According to CAIC, a skier triggered a large avalanche near Beaver Creek from 200 feet away. Officials say "it broke to the ground and sympathetically triggered an avalanche on the adjacent slope."

Before and after photos of that avalanche can be found below:

CAIC says similar situations are happening across the state.

You can check the latest information on avalanche advisories by clicking here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content