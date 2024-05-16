Chevy Chevalier

Chevy is a meteorologist at KRDO 13.

Chevy has 25 years of meteorology experience in the Air Force, the National Weather Service (NWS) and as a broadcast meteorologist. He holds a BS degree in Atmospheric Sciences from Ohio State University as well as a master’s degree in environmental sustainability. He was granted the American Meteorological Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) seal of approval. It is awarded to broadcast meteorologists who demonstrate the highest level of competency and expertise in communicating climate information, hydrology, and complex weather.

Born and raised in Toronto, Ohio, a small town outside of Pittsburgh, he enlisted in the Army after high school where he was a generator and vehicle mechanic. Chevy deployed to Saudi Arabia and Iraq for the Persian Gulf War in 1991 and deployed in 1995 to Bosnia after the Dayton Peace Accords.

Chevy’s first TV job was at WTAP in Parkersburg, WV. Later, he moved on to WOWK in Huntington, West Virginia. After 9/11, he decided to go back to the military when the Air Force offered him a commission as a Weather Officer. He rose to the rank of Captain and Flight Commander of 50 weather Airmen. In 2010, Chevy decided to leave the Air Force. He was honorably discharged then took a job with the NWS in Hawaii.

He worked for the NWS in their Hilo and Honolulu offices for eight years. Chevy retired from the military/government in August of 2020 with 22 years of proud service then returned to broadcast meteorology. He was then hired by KHON in Honolulu as their morning meteorologist.

Chevy’s meteorology career has been exciting. He once delivered a live weather forecast on TV from a hot air balloon. In 2015 his team at the NWS’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center tracked three category four hurricanes at the same time. But perhaps the most exciting of all was working as a meteorologist at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas and getting to fly a familiarization flight in an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet. There was a pilot in the front seat doing most of the flying, but he let Chevy take the stick and fly solo for a little while. They did barrel rolls, flew upside-down, pulled upwards of 7 to 8 Gs several times, and broke the sound barrier.

When he’s not tracking the weather, Chevy likes to watch and play sports, be outdoors, and watch movies, either at a theater or in his home theater.