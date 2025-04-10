NFL-turned-pickleball: Why top athletes are turning to the sport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As pickleball continues to grow in popularity in the United States, more people are taking part that might not be who you'd initially expect.

A Colorado Springs pickleball regular spoke with KRDO13 on why he decided to try and go pro in America's fastest-growing sport after his career in the NFL.

"If you’re looking to stay competitive and to get that competitive edge back, then I recommend getting out here and playing some pickleball because there’s nothing better than pickleball right now. Best sport alive right now," said Jeret Smith, who played in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in the United States for the last three years, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. Smith recently decided he will pursue the sport as his full-time job.

“It’s been incredible to see the ride pickleball has taken us all on," Life Time Pickleball pro Mike McGregor said.

Smith plays all over the front range, including the Life Time in Colorado Springs with McGregor. The club is hoping to get the most people playing pickleball at the same time ever this Saturday for National Pickleball Month.

The sport has come a long way the last five years, both in the states as well as for Smith.

“I wanted to just play something that I could stay competitive in, and first I was like, 'Oh, this is just a sport for older people,'" Smith said. "They beat me bad! And so, for me, I'm an athlete, and I'm losing to 70-year-old people, and I was like, 'I’ve got to get better at this sport.'"

The Life Time in Colorado Springs is hosting its Pickleball "Agassi Open Play Day" Saturday at 10 a.m. Participants must sign up through their app. The club will have day passes available for non-members. The club is also hosting a tournament, "Dinco De Mayo," May 16-18.