Over 175 breweries celebrate 2022 Colorado Pint Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beer lovers are flocking to Southern Colorado breweries on Wednesday to celebrate the annual Colorado Pint Day.

2022 marks the 7th year the Brewers Guild is holding the event. Wednesday, more than 175 breweries are participating in Colorado Pint Day.

For one day only the breweries will be selling Colorado Pint Day limited edition glassware. Organizers say $1 of each pint glass sold is donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

The artwork printed on the glass is chosen from a competition among brewery employees every year. The 2022 artwork celebrates Colorado Parks & Wildlife and their 125th anniversary. Anna Long, graphic designer and marketing manager from Copper Kettle Brewing Co. was the artist.

At Red Leg, if you purchase a pint of beer you can buy the glass for $4. If you just want the glass with no beer, it's $6 plus tax.

At Cerberus, you'll get the glass plus your first fill of beer for $10. From there, additional beer fills with the glass will be $1 off. The glass itself is $7.

Red Leg has 300 glasses, half are released at noon and half are released at 4 p.m with a limit of two per person. Cerberus has 144 glasses, with half released at 11 a.m. and half released at 4 p.m.

When the glasses are gone, they're gone forever! Both breweries expect to run out quickly.

For a list of participating locations, click here.

Below is a map of all the locations throughout the state participating in Colorado Pint Day.