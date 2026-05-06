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Noticias Locales

9 mineros fallecieron y otros 6 siguen hospitalizados tras el derrumbe de una mina

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Published 1:47 PM

CUNDINAMARCA, Colombia, (KTLO)-- 9 mineros fallecieron y otros 6 fueron rescatados con vida de una mina de carbón en el departamento de Cundinamarca, Colombia, luego de una explosión que, según el reporte preliminar de las autoridades habría sido causada por la acumulación de gases. Así lo confirmó la agencia nacional de minería en un comunicado de prensa.

“Las seis personas evacuadas con vida fueron trasladadas al hospital regional de ubaté, donde reciben atención médica”, Dijo la ANM, tras expresas su solidaridad con las familias de las víctimas.

El Gobernador de Cundinamarca,Jorge Emilio Rey Ángel, detallo Inicialmente que al menos 15 mineros quedaron atrapados tras la explosión, de los cuales “3 lograron salir por sus propios medios”.

El martes en la madrugada, se conoció que otros seis lograron ser rescatados, mientras que 9 lamentablemente murieron. En 2023, al menos 21 mineros murieron tras una trágica explosión en otra mina de carbón en el mismo municipio.

En 2017, un accidente similar en Cucunubá, también, dejó a 13 trabajadores fallecidos y uno más quedó gravemente herido.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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