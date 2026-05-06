Estudiantes de Harrison enfrentan consecuencias por posible acto racista
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Varios estudiantes se han comunicado con KRDO13 y Telemundo Sur Colorado sobre un grupo de estudiantes del equipo de fútbol de la preparatoria Harrison ya que publicaron en las redes sociales una fotografía en la que sostenían unos globos que, al parecer, formaban la palabra racista que comienza con la letra N.
Anteriormente, los estudiantes nos informaron que los globos originalmente decían "felicidades, graduados," y en cuanto finalizó el evento, se organizaron para formar esta palabra.
Sin embargo, los estudiantes dicen que ellos se estaban refiriendo al apoyo del país de África.
Los estudiantes involucrados actualmente están enfrentando las consecuencias y en un comunicado en inglés la escuela declaro que no apoyan cualquier comportamiento como este. Telemundo Sur Colorado los mantendrá bien informados sobre las actualizaciones.
EL COMUNICADO DE HARRISON:
Dear Harrison High School Families,
I am writing to reaffirm an expectation that is central to who we are as a school community: every student deserves to feel safe, respected, and valued.
Hate speech, racial slurs, and any form of discrimination have no place at Harrison High School. This expectation extends beyond the school day and beyond our campus. Student behavior, whether it occurs at school or outside of school hours, that disrupts the learning environment or undermines the dignity of others will be addressed in accordance with our District’s Code of Conduct.
When situations arise, our response is both firm and purposeful. We hold students accountable for their actions, and we also work to ensure they understand the impact of their behavior. Through education and restorative practices, we aim to build empathy, strengthen character, and reinforce the values that define our community.
We appreciate your partnership in reinforcing these expectations with your students. Together, we can ensure Harrison High School remains a place where all students feel a strong sense of belonging and respect.
Sincerely,
Dr. Birhanzel, Superintendent