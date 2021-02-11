Investigation shows DMV employees helped ICE agents detain undocumented immigrants

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Two Colorado lawmakers are drafting legislation that would prevent Coloradans’ personal information from being shared for the purpose of civil immigration enforcement after hundreds of emails show state Department of Motor Vehicle staff helped U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement find immigrants.

“Over 200 emails show staff in the DMV fraud investigations unit operating as unofficial deputized immigration officers by proactively helping ICE identify, surveil and detain individuals — in all instances without a warrant, order or subpoena,” said the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, or CIRC.

In 2013, Colorado lawmakers passed the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act, which allowed some DMV offices to offer driver’s licenses to Colorado immigrants without documentation. Now, undocumented immigrants say the information they were encouraged to share with the state is being used against them.

Democrats Sen. Julie Gonzales and Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez plan to present a bill when lawmakers return to the state Capitol next week.

“To protect the personal identifying of Coloradans from misuse by agencies like ICE,” said Sen. Gonzalez.

A spokesperson from the Department of Revenue said DMV employee misbehavior was discovered as a result of CIRC’s Colorado Open Records Act request of emails.

“It came to light that communications between a few department employees and ICE agents were inappropriate and unprofessional,” said Meghan Tanis, the communications director for the Colorado Department of Revenue. “While these actions were within our statutory authority, the language used was not in alignment with the ideals and values of the department.”

13 Investigates read through the more than 200 emails obtained by CIRC through a Colorado Open Records Act Request. Mostly, DMV employees were asked for help identifying and in some cases locating criminal suspects.

In one email, a deportation officer for ICE working in Denver wrote, “Good hunting!”

Tanis adds that in May 2020, Gov. Jared Polis issued Executive Guidance to state departments handling data requests from third parties, including the federal government.

“We will rebuild trust and work with all stakeholders to ensure we protect the rights of all our residents while supporting investigations into serious crimes,” said Tanis.

Yesenia Beascochea, the lead community organizer at the Center for Health Progress in Colorado, is also concerned deep-rooted distrust of government among immigrants could lead to fewer people getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Now, with the vaccine available, how many people are going to be willing to go and get the vaccine if this bill doesn’t pass?” asked Beascochea.

